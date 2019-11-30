Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor in stable condition

Terrelle Pryor, currently a free agent who played parts of seven seasons with five NFL teams, was stabbed in Pittsburgh overnight and is in stable condition.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed to the NFL Network that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Pryor is hospitalized and in stable condition following the stabbing at a Pittsburgh apartment, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

A brief blotter report from the Pittsburgh Police Department states that officers were called to Mercy Hospital for a male stabbing victim who had walked into the hospital after 4:30 a.m.

Pryor, 30, is a Pennsylvania native who went on to star in college for Ohio State as a quarterback.

He was subsequently selected in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Oakland Raiders, who he played for through the 2013 season. He then found his largest NFL success with the Cleveland Browns as a wide receiver from 2015-16. He later had runs with Washington, Buffalo and the New York Jets. Most recently he was signed by the Jaguars in June, but later released.