Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor arrested after he was stabbed

Terrelle Pryor, currently a free agent who played parts of seven seasons with five NFL teams, has been arrested and charged with simple assault after he was hospitalized following a stabbing in Pittsburgh overnight.

Pryor is in stable condition, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

According to a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police report obtained by the NFL Network, Shalaya Briston, 24, has also been arrested and charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

Officers were called to Mercy Hospital for a male stabbing victim who had walked into the hospital after 4:30 a.m.

Pryor, 30, is a Pennsylvania native who went on to star in college for Ohio State as a quarterback.

He was subsequently selected in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Oakland Raiders, who he played for through the 2013 season. He then found his largest NFL success with the Cleveland Browns as a wide receiver from 2015-16. He later had runs with Washington, Buffalo and the New York Jets. Most recently he was signed by the Jaguars in June, but later released.