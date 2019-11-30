Star safety Derwin James activated by Chargers

One of the brightest young talents in the NFL is returning.

Chargers strong safety Derwin James, who's been on injured reserve due to a stress fracture in his foot, has been activated by Los Angeles ahead of the team's game against the Broncos on Sunday, the team announced on Saturday.

James missed all 11 games before the Chargers' Week 12 bye and returns to further bolster a talented defense that's done well despite his absence.

An All-Pro as a rookie last season, James was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot in August and subsequently underwent surgery.

Along with James, defensive back Adrian Phillips, also a Pro Bowl selection, has been activated.

Phillips has missed 10 weeks with a broken forearm and was initially supposed to fill in for James until he was injured.

A return to practice for Phillips came roughly two weeks ago, while James came back to the practice field earlier this week.

James was simply stellar in his one and only season in the NFL so far, tallying 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. Phillips' best NFL season was also had last year as he made it to the Pro Bowl after racking up 94 tackles.

Playoff hopes for Los Angeles (4-7) are slim, but it's a boost nonetheless to have James returning and Phillips, as well. L.A. is the No. 4 passing defense in the league, but it's hard to fathom these comebacks won't bode well for the Bolts.