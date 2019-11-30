Roundup: RB Jordan Howard ruled out for Eagles

A shoulder injury will keep running back Jordan Howard sidelined once again for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team announced on Saturday that Howard is out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Howard, who was limited all week in practice, has not played since Week 9 against his former team, the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) is questionable for the game, but the Eagles announced they promoted tight end Josh Perkins from the practice squad on Saturday. Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc has also been activated from the reserve/injured list, while defensive tackle Albert Huggins has been waived.

Here is other news from Saturday:

» The Cincinnati Bengals waived former first-round pick Andre Smith, an offensive tackle, and announced the signing of tight end Mason Schreck off the practice squad.

» The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve and that long snapper Colin Holba has been signed off the practice squad.

» The Miami Dolphins are promoting rookie safety Montre Hartage to the 53-man roster, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per a source.