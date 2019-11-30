Roundup: Adam Thielen questionable for Monday

Apparently, Adam Thielen's status for Monday night is still up in the air.

Thielen has missed three of the last four Vikings games, with the exception an abbreviated outing in Week 9 against the Chiefs, with a hamstring injury.

The team also ruled that linebacker Ben Gedeon is out with a concussion and safety Harrison Smith (hamstring) is questionable.

Here is other news from Saturday:

» Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a coach's decision. When the teams first met, Randall was ejected followed a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson.

The Browns also announced offensive lineman Greg Robinson has been downgraded to out.

» A shoulder injury will keep running back Jordan Howard sidelined once again for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team announced on Saturday that Howard is out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Howard, who was limited all week in practice, has not played since Week 9 against his former team, the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) is questionable for the game, but the Eagles announced they promoted tight end Josh Perkins from the practice squad on Saturday. Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc has also been activated from the reserve/injured list, while defensive tackle Albert Huggins has been waived.

» The New England Patriots will be without cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) for Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans as the team announced he was out on Saturday. McCourty missed the Patriots' previous game, as well. Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) has also been downgraded to out.

» The Cincinnati Bengals waived former first-round pick Andre Smith, an offensive tackle, and announced the signing of tight end Mason Schreck off the practice squad.

» The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve and that long snapper Colin Holba has been signed off the practice squad.

» The Miami Dolphins promoted rookie safety Montre Hartage to the 53-man roster and waived cornerback Xavier Crawford.

» The Washington Redskins have promoted outside linebacker Chris Odom, a former Alliance of American Football player, to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

» In addition to the activation of safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from the reserve/injured list, the Los Angeles Chargers also promoted wide receiver Jalen Guyton to the active roster. Wide receiver Geremy Davis was placed on injured reserve and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani were waived.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars activated linebacker Jake Ryan from the reserve/non-football injury list to the active roster and waived running back Tyler Ervin.

» The Chicago Bears are signing offensive lineman Corey Levin off the Broncos practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per a source. The Bears later confirmed the signing. Chicago also announced it has placed tight end Adam Shaheen and defensive back Sherrick McManis on injured reserve, while signing tight end Eric Sauerbert to the active roster.