Snyder evaluating Bruce Allen's status with Redskins

Bruce Allen's days with the Washington Redskins extend beyond three decades since he was a ball boy for his father, George, an NFL Hall of Fame coach.

Tribulations have far outweighed victories in recent years for the Redskins, though, and, for the first time, Allen's status with the franchise is truly being evaluated by owner Dan Snyder, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reporter per sources Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.

"It has not been good in Washington," Garafolo said. "It is maybe rock bottom right now, and I really do believe, based on all the conversations I have had with sources, that everything is up for evaluation in Washington after this season. I wish I could sit here right now and tell you exactly what's going to happen at the end of the season regarding Bruce Allen and his fate as president of the Washington Redskins, but I don't know because the only person who could tell me that is Dan Snyder."

The Redskins are in the midst of a disastrous 2-9 season. It will be the franchise's third losing season in a row and seventh since Allen began as the team's general manager in December of 2009. Also this season, Washington fired coach Jay Gruden, has seen the relationship between standout left tackle Trent Williams dissipate and rookie first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins' play has been far from stellar and whether or not to start him has been an ongoing storyline.

"Dan Snyder understands that something needs to change, something drastic needs to change," Garafolo said.

Moving on from Allen would be a monumental change in Washington, though the Redskins' results in his tenure certainly would not argue that it's warranted.