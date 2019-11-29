NFL 100 All-Time Team defensive linemen, linebackers revealed

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the 14 defensive linemen and 12 linebackers on the All-Time Team, as revealed Friday on NFL Network, along with comments from Belichick, Collinsworth and the DLs and LBs from the All-Time Team:

Defensive ends

Doug Atkins (1953-1969)

1982 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in eight Pro Bowls... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Ringleader of powerful Bears defensive units for 12 seasons... Exceptionally strong, agile, earned legendary acclaim as devastating pass rusher who often leap-frogged blockers to pressure passer... Scrimmage-line regular for then-record 17 seasons, 205 career games... Selected by the Cleveland Browns in 1st round (11th overall) of the 1953 NFL Draft... All-American tackle at Tennessee, 1952... Born May 8, 1930, in Humboldt, TN.

Bill Belichick: His length at 6-foot-8 was a lot in those days, it's a lot now but it was especially big in those days. He was very athletic. Guys would try to cut block him and he just kind of stepped over them, it wasn't any problem at all. He was a very good pass rusher, had excellent speed in pursuit.

Bill Hewitt (1932-1939; 1943)

1971 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... First named All-Pro with two teams (1933-1934, 1936 with Bears, 1937 with Eagles)... Super-quick defensive first step, known as "The Offside Kid" for knack of reading snap counts... Fast, elusive, innovative on offense and inventor of many trick plays... Middle man on forward-lateral on Bears' game-winning TD in 1933 NFL Championship Game... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1930s... Born October 8, 1909, in Bay City, MI.

Belichick: Bill was a little undersized but fast and tough, kind of like how all those Michigan guys are. He was very quick off the ball, helmet or no helmet, he was a tough football player ...Very fast off the edge, he was a defensive end that was not used much in coverage but he was a strong pass rusher and was very willing to take on blockers in the running game.

Deacon Jones (1961-1974)

1980 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Unanimous All-Pro 1st-team honors in five straight seasons, 1965-1969... Played in eight Pro Bowls... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Among first of fast, tough, mobile defensive linemen... Specialized in QB "sacks," a term he invented, and known for the "head slap," which was eventually outlawed... Most dominant member of Rams' "Fearsome Foursome" defensive line... Selected in the 14th round (No. 186 overall) of the 1961 NFL Draft... Born December 9, 1938, in Eatonville, FL.

Gino Marchetti (1952-1964; 1966)

1972 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time NFL Champion... Named top defensive end of NFL's first 50 years... Selected for then-record 11 straight Pro Bowls, though missed one game because of broken ankle suffered in Colts' overtime win in 1958 NFL title game... First team All-Pro seven times, 1957-1962, 1964... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... All-around star defender, best known for vicious pass rushing... Selected by New York Yankees in 2nd round (14th overall) of 1952 NFL Draft... Born January 2, 1926, in Smithers, WV.

Belichick: Gino was tall, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, 250 [pounds], ran well, really could dominant the line of scrimmage in both the running game and the passing game ...Really a standout player on this Colts defense.

Lee Roy Selmon (1976-1984)

1995 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... 1979 NFL Defensive Player of the Year... Made Pro Bowls in each of final six seasons, 1979-1984... Helped power Buccaneers from 0-14 season as a rookie to No. 1-ranked scoring and total defense in 1979... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... First overall selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1976 NFL Draft... Unanimous All-American, Lombardi Award (best lineman/LB) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) winner at Oklahoma, 1975... Born October 20, 1954, in Eufaula, Oklahoma.

Bruce Smith (1985-2003)

2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... 11-time Pro Bowl selection... Eight-time first-team All-Pro selection, including five straight seasons, 1993-1997... Two-time NFL Defensive Player of Year, 1990, 1996... Helped Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances... Considered one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history... 200.0 career sacks, NFL's all-time record (since 1982)... Recorded 10.0 or more sacks in NFL-record 13 seasons... Named to NFL's All-Decade Teams for 1980s & 1990s. Selected by the Buffalo Bills with No. 1 overall pick in 1985 NFL Draft... Born June 18, 1963, in Norfolk, VA.

Belichick: Bruce Smith was a great edge rusher. Tremendous quickness off the ball. Won a lot with his first step and then, if the tackle was off-balance, then he could power him or come back underneath.

Reggie White (1985-1998; 2000)

2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Had 3.0 sacks in Super Bowl XXXI win with Packers vs. Patriots... Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year... Ranks T-3rd in NFL history with 13 straight Pro Bowls, 1986-1998... Ranks 2nd in NFL (since 1982) with 198.0 career sacks... Posted 12 seasons with 10.0+ sacks, including 1st 9 of career, 1985-1993... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s and 1990s... Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1984 Supplemental Draft... Born December 19, 1961, in Chattanooga, TN.

Taylor: When I look at the best defensive player that ever played the game, I don't put myself number one; I'm looking at Reggie White as number one. One thing about Reggie was he was a religious person and I could understand it. And when lined up against you, everybody's praying, you praying that he don't hurt you and he praying that he don't hurt you. Everybody's praying.

Lewis: I don't think people really realized how big Reggie was. When Reggie got up under you, I'll never forget, my son was watching the Super Bowl and Reggie put his hand and was pushing the guy with one hand. He's like, 'how is he doing that?' ...Reggie was so dominant.

Belichick: Reggie's in a class by himself. We recruited him at Cleveland in free agency. Didn't have much of a chance but he was a special guy, he really was.

Collinsworth: When free agency came around, everybody said that the free agents would only go to L.A. or New York or Miami and he was one of the first ones ever to sign and when he went to Green Bay, it shook up everything. It was stunning.

Defensive tackles

Junious "Buck" Buchanan (1963-1975)

1990 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Super Bowl IV Champion... Led Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances... Played in eight career Pro Bowls (six in AFL, two in NFL)... Four-time AFL 1st-team All-Pro honors, 1966-1969... Known for alarming quickness combined with 6-foot-7, 270-pound frame... Missed only one game in 13 seasons... Excelled at intimidating passer, unofficially batted down 16 passes, 1967... 1st overall pick by Kansas City Chiefs in the 1963 AFL Draft... NAIA All-American at Grambling... Born September 10, 1940, in Gainesville, AL.

Collinsworth: Buck Buchanan is a monster. It was almost impossible to block him in part because of the length.

Joe Greene (1969-1981)

1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Four-time Super Bowl Champion... 10-time Pro Bowler... Played in six AFC title games... Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year... Four-time 1st-team All-Pro... Became defensive cornerstone of franchise that dominated NFL in 1970s... Exceptional team leader flush with size, speed, quickness, strength, determination... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 1st round (4th overall pick) of 1969 NFL Draft... Born September 24, 1946, in Temple, TX.

Bob Lilly (1961-1974)

1980 Pro Football Hall of Fame... Played in five NFL/NFC title games, two Super Bowls, winning SB VI versus Dolphins... Made 11 Pro Bowls, including 10 straight from 1964-1973 (tied for club record)... Named 1st-team All-Pro eight times, including seven straight seasons, 1964-1970... Moved from DE to DT in 1963, becoming heart of Cowboys "Doomsday Defense"... Known for unusual speed, strength, intelligence, recovery ability. Missed only one game in 14 NFL seasons... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s and 1970s... Selected by Cowboys in 1st round (13th overall pick) of 1961 draft, the 1st pick in team history... Born July 26, 1939, in Olney, TX.

Merlin Olsen (1962-1976)

1982 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Became stabilizing leader of Rams' famous "Fearsome Foursome" defensive line... Started all 208 regular-seasons games in 15-year career... Named 1st-team All-Pro in five straight seasons, 1966-1970... Earned Rams-record 14 Pro Bowl selections, tied for most in NFL history... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s and 1970s... 1962 NFL Rookie of the Year... Selected by the Los Angeles Rams in 1st round (3rd overall pick) of 1962 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Utah State, 1960-1961... Outland Trophy winner as best interior lineman, 1961... Born September 15, 1940, in Logan, UT.

Alan Page (1967-1981)

1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bears in 1st round (15th overall pick) of 1967 draft... Extremely fast, strong with cat-like reflexes. Did not miss game in 15-seasons, playing in all 218 regular-season games... Played in 4 Super Bowls with Vikings... One of only 2 defensive players ever to win NFL MVP award, 1971... Posted 23 career fumble recoveries, 28 blocked kicks... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro. Elected to 9 straight Pro Bowls, 1968-1976. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Won two NCAA titles at Notre Dame, 1964, 1966... Born August 7, 1945, in Canton, OH.

John Randle (1990-2003)

2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Earned seven Pro Bowl selections... Named first-team All-Pro in six straight seasons, 1993-1998... Recorded 137.5 career sacks, T-10th in NFL (since 1982)... Posted nine career 10-sack seasons, including eight consecutive from 1992-1999, 2nd-most in NFL (since 1982)... Had career-best and NFL-leading 15.5 sacks in 1997... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Originally went undrafted, signed by Vikings as undrafted free agent after being undersized, entering league under 250 pounds... Born December 12, 1967, in Mumford, TX.

Lewis: His quickness and that first step, I would've adored to play behind that first step. I don't know if you could name another person that plays like John Randle.

Collinsworth: The Tasmanian devil, he was. It was never, never stopped. Never.

Belichick: Randle had a great first step as an inside rusher, which made him even more dangerous because he could go inside or outside of the guard or run through the guard.

Randy White (1975-1988)

Helped Cowboys to Super Bowl XII win versus Broncos, winning Super Bowl Co-MVP... Played in three Super Bowls and six NFC title games... Made nine consecutive Pro Bowls, 1977-1985... Played in 209 games, missing only one game in 14 seasons... Seven-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... After two seasons at LB, moved to DT in 1977 breakout season... Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1st round (2nd overall pick) of 1975 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Maryland, 1973-1974, winning Lombardi Award (best lineman/LB) & Outland Trophy (best interior lineman), 1974... Born January 15, 1953, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Outside linebackers

Chuck Bednarik (1949-1962)

1967 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Eight-time Pro Bowler... Six-time 1st-team All-Pro, including five straight seasons, 1950-1954... Renowned as NFL's last "Iron Man" to play both offense and defense full-time... Known as rugged, durable, bulldozing blocker, bone-jarring tackler... Played 58 minutes, made game-saving tackle on final play of 1960 NFL title game versus the Green Bay Packers... Missed only three games in 14 seasons... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 1 overall pick in 1949 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Penn, 1947-1948... Born May 1, 1925, in Bethlehem, PA.

Bobby Bell (1963-1974)

1983 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in the final six AFL All-Star Games and first three AFC-NFC Pro Bowls... Extremely versatile, determined, rugged, fast, smart... Played DE in first two seasons before converting to LB... Scored nine career touchdowns, six on INT returns, two on fumble returns and one on onside kickoff return... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 7th round of the 1963 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American tackle at Minnesota, 1961-1962, and Outland Trophy winner as best interior lineman, 1962... Born June 17, 1940, in Shelby, NC.

Derrick Brooks (1995-2008)

2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Super Bowl XXXVII Champion... Named 2002 NFL Defensive Player of Year... Elected to 11 Pro Bowls, T-3rd-most among linebackers in NFL history... 1st-team All-Pro five times in seven-year span, 1999-2005... Never missed game in career, starting 221 of 224 games... Led Buccaneers to eight winning records in 14 seasons... Heart of NFL's No. 1-ranked defense two times in 2002 and 2005... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s... Selected by Buccaneers in the first round (28th overall pick) of the 1995 NFL Draft... Born April 18, 1973 in Pensacola, FL.

Lewis: Derrick is so calmly spoken but when he gets on the field, it's a different mentality. Sideline to sideline was what I was in awe with him about. From a weakside backer, the way Derrick Brooks scans the field, some of his interceptions were on the opposite side of the hash, places that you don't supposed to come from if you're a weakside backer.

Jack Ham (1971-1982)

1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Four-time Super Bowl Champion... 1975 NFL Defensive of the Year... Elected to eight straight Pro Bowls, 1973-1980... Earned 1st-team All-Pro honors in six straight seasons, 1974-1979... Known for elite speed, intelligence, exceptional ability to diagnose plays... Gained reputation as big-play defender... Recorded 32 career INT, T-3rd-most among LB in NFL history... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Won starting left LB job as rookie... Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2nd round (34th overall pick) in the 1971 NFL Draft... Born December 23, 1948, in Johnstown, PA.

Ted Hendricks (1969-1983)

1990 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in four Super Bowls, winning three championships with the Raiders... Elected to eight Pro Bowls... Strong, fast, devastating tackler who used 6-foot-7 height to great advantage... Played in 215 straight games... Posted unofficial total of 25 blocked FG/PAT... Named 1st-team All-Pro four times, twice with Colts, twice with Raiders... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s... Selected by the Baltimore Colts in the 2nd round (33rd overall pick) in the 1969 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Miami (Fla.), 1967-1968... Born November 1, 1947, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Lawrence Taylor (1981-1993)

1999 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time Super Bowl Champion... Redefined the way OLB position was played... One of only two defensive players ever to win NFL MVP award when he led NFL with career-high 20.5 sacks in 1986... Three-time NFL Defensive Player of Year, 1981-1982, 1986... Made Pro Bowl in each of 1st 10 NFL seasons, 1981-1990... 1st-team All-Pro in eight of 1st nine seasons... Great intensity, speed, strength fueled attack style... Posted 132.5 career sacks, 2nd-most in NFL at time of retirement... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Selected by the New York Giants as the 1st round pick (2nd overall) in the 1981 NFL Draft... Born February 4, 1959, in Williamsburg, VA.

Belichick: Well, I think I had the honor of coaching the greatest defensive football player in the history of the game. He helped make me a great coach. ...LT's rookie year, I mean, this guy could do it all, OK? Offense, defense, special teams, wherever you wanted him to play, he would have been a great two-way player if he had played in the two-way era.

Lewis: In 1986, I was 11 years old and my grandfather said, I want you to watch somebody, and I'm sitting there, and this TV comes on and it's LT. It was a stream of four, five, six plays where I didn't care about watching nobody else but actually watching his impact on hitting other men. And I'm watching this time after time again and now because I understand the science of it I'm watching you do this and I'm like they donï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t want this fight.

Taylor: I got that mentality from my father. My father used to tell me, 'You have to be better than the next man just to be equal.' I'm proud, I'm happy, I'm content with the actions that I had on the football field. I've been very fortunate to have some great coaching and even though I may not listen in meetings, I do listen on game day.

Middle linebackers

Dick Butkus (1965-1973)





1979 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Named 1st-team All-Pro five times... Selected to Pro Bowl in eight of nine NFL seasons... Exceptional defensive star who became the gold standard for all MLBs... Skilled in creating turnovers, had 22 career INT, 27 fumble recoveries -- an NFL record at time of retirement... Known as arguably the most feared and intimidating tackler in NFL history... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s and 1970s... Selected by the Chicago Bears in 1st round (3rd overall) of the 1965 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Illinois, 1963-1964... Born December 9, 1942, in Chicago, IL.

Belichick: Butkus in the middle really was a very physical linebacker. I mean, he was probably as big as the offensive linemen he was playing against then. Played with a lot of power and physicality ...he was a big presence in the middle and a big personality, too.

Lewis: Butkus created why you don't come in the middle of the field. He played the game the way a linebacker is always supposed to lay the game. He's that icon that every kid needs to research. Just go back and if you want to play the linebacker position, just go see why it was started. I think Dick Butkus is a big reason.

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Played in six AFC championship games and won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers... Named 1976 NFL Defensive Player of Year. Nine-time Pro Bowler, 1975-1983... 1st-team All-Pro six times, including five straight seasons, 1979-1983... Prototypical middle linebacker, intense, intelligent, fast, quick, durable... Noted for vicious tackling, great range, superior pass defense... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s... Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2nd round (46th overall pick) in the 1974 NFL Draft... Born July 8, 1952, in Mantua, OH.

Willie Lanier (1967-1977)

1986 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Starred in Chiefs' Super Bowl IV upset victory... Elected to two AFL All-Star Games and six AFC-NFC Pro Bowls over eight consecutive seasons, 1968-1975... Intercepted two or more passes in nine consecutive seasons, 1968-1976... Fast, agile, quick-thinking, anchor of Kansas City's vaunted defense... Nicknamed "Contact" because of ferocious tackling... Missed only one game over his final 10 seasons... Named 1972 NFL Man of the Year... Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2nd round pick (50th overall pick) of the 1967 NFL Draft... Born August 21, 1945, in Clover, VA.

Collinsworth: Inside, Willie Lanier looked like a guard. It looked like there was no way you could run through a hole because he was that wide to start with and if you tried to get through there, there was just no gap in there.

Ray Lewis (1996-2012)

Two-time Super Bowl Champion... Started at MLB in four AFC Championship games... Hard-hitting LB and team leader on perennially punishing defense... Two-time NFL Defensive Player of Year in 2000 and 2003... Only player in NFL history with 40 sacks and 30 interceptions in a career... Earned seven 1st-team All-Pro selections... Elected to 13 Pro Bowls, most ever among linebackers... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 1st round (26th overall pick) in 1996 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Miami (FL), 1994-1995... Born May 15, 1975 in Bartow, FL.

Belichick: You deserve it, you had 17 great years, you might have been the smartest. Seemed like you were always two steps ahead of the play that we were trying to run. Saw you do that against a lot of other people too. Ray, you're one of the most complete players that ever played the game ...hated playing against you. You could play the run, you could play the pass, you could blitz. You had great instincts, could handle the defense, you knew your team well, you knew what they could do and you certainly knew the opponent well and you know how to defend what they tried to do. So it's obvious that your preparation paid off. I told Brady if you throw that Y shape on Ray Lewis, I'm gonna cut you. And Brady said 'You know what if I throw that Y hook route on Ray Lewis, you deserve to cut me.' You picked that off I don't know how many times. Like, I'm sick of seeing it.

Joe Schmidt (1953-1965)

1973 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Helped Lions win NFL titles in two of his first five NFL seasons, 1953, 1957... Eight-time 1st-team All-Pro, including six straight seasons, 1954-1959... Elected to Pro Bowl for 10 straight years, 1954-1963... Mastered new middle linebacker position, which evolved in 1950s... Known as superb field leader, exceptional at diagnosing opposing plays... Lions team captains for nine straight seasons, 1956-1964... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by the Detroit Lions in the 7th round of the 1953 NFL Draft... Born January 19, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Belichick: Joe Schmidt had an immediate impact in the league. Very instinctive player. Joe ran well and just really had a knack for the ball ...good all-around football player that just continued to make big plays on a very good defense.

Junior Seau (1990-2009)

2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Six-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to 12 Pro Bowls, T-4th-most among defensive players... Played a remarkable 20 NFL seasons... Led Chargers to only Super Bowl trip in club history in 1994... Made 16 tackles in heroic AFC title game performance while playing with pinched nerve in neck... 1994 NFL Man of Year... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Selected by the San Diego Chargers in the 1st round (5th overall pick) in the 1990 NFL Draft... Born January 19, 1969 in Oceanside, CA.

Belichick: Junior Seau, in a lot of ways, reminds me of Ray [Lewis]. He had that same kind of passion every day, every minute. Football was fun for Junior Seau, it was work but it was fun ...everybody loved Junior and Junior loved everybody but he worked very hard, extremely hard ...when he stepped on the field, he was just one of those guys that just had an energy and had a vigor for the game that was truly unique and special. It was contagious, he was a great, great teammate.