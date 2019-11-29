Week 13 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 13 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns: OUT: S Eric Murray (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Khadarel Hodge (achilles), T Greg Robinson (concussion), DE Olivier Vernon (knee)

Steelers: OUT: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion); DOUBTFUL: RB James Conner (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Artie Burns (knee)

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Packers: QUESTIONABLE: CB Tony Brown (heel), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Will Redmond (foot)

Giants: OUT: LS Zak DeOssie (knee, wrist), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), S Jabrill Peppers (back), WR Golden Tate (concussion)

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins

Eagles: QUESTIONABLE: TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder)

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: Ken Crawley (shoulder), CB Ryan Lewis (chest), S Steven Parker (groin), CB Ken Webster (ankle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Buccaneers: OUT: WR Scott Miller (hamstring), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Carl Nassib (illness)

Jaguars: OUT: TE Seth DeValve (oblique), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Tre Herndon (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (knee)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Titans: OUT: CB LeShaun Sims

Colts: OUT: WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), RB Marlon Mack (hand); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), WR Parris Campbell (hand), S Khari Willis (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals

Jets: OUT: T Chuma Edoga (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), S Matthias Farley (quadricep), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)

Bengals: OUT: TE Cethan Carter (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), G Alex Redmond (elbow), TE Drew Sample (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Nick Vigil (ankle)

Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers

Redskins: OUT: LB Ryan Kerrigan (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DT Da'Ron Payne (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe)

Panthers: OUT: RB Jordan Scarlett (knee, ankle); DOUBTFUL: T Greg Little (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: T Taylor Moton (knee), S Eric Reid (ankle, shoulder)

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens

49ers: OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), WR Dante Pettis (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Breida (ankle), T Joe Staley (finger)

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: WR Miles Boykin (ankle), TE Nick Boyle (ankle), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), LB Matt Judon (ankle), DT Domata Peko (knee), DT Michael Pierce (ankle)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Rams: OUT: TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee), CB Darious Williams (ankle)

Cardinals: QUESTIONABLE: DE Jonathan Bullard (foot), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Chargers: QUESTIONABLE: WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), T Russell Okung (groin), T Sam Tevi (knee)

Broncos: QUESTIONABLE: CB Duke Dawson (concussion), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Josey Jewell (ankle), LB A.J. Johnson (knee), LB Von Miller (knee)

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Raiders: OUT: WR Hunter Renfrow (rib); QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown

Chiefs: OUT: RB Damien Williams (rib)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Patriots: OUT: TE Ryan Izzo (llness); QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), T Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (illness, heel), LB Jamie Collins (illness), DT Byron Cowart (head), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), G Jermaine Eluemunor (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), LB Dont'a Hightower (illness), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (illness), CB Joejuan Williams (illness), T Isaiah Wynn (illness)

Texans: OUT: DE Carlos Watkins (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: T Tytus Howard (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Angelo Blackson (shoulder), CB Gareon Conley (hip), LB Brennan Scarlett (shoulder)