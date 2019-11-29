Lane Johnson gets 4-year, $72M extension with Eagles

Howie Roseman is investing wisely -- he's spending on the big men up front.

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed with All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson on a four-year, $72 million contract extension, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Johnson's extension with Philadelphia includes $54.595 million guaranteed, Garafolo added.

Johnson's extension comes less than a month after the Roseman's Eagles locked up All-Pro guard Brandon Brooks to a contract that made him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. With an $18 million annual average and the aforementioned guaranteed cash, Philadelphia will boast the highest-paid tackle in the league, as well.

It's money well spent. Johnson is the best run-blocking tackle in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, and ranks as the 16th-best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL, allowing just 23 pressures on 387 passing downs.

Perhaps most importantly, the Eagles got a taste of life without Johnson last week when he couldn't play due to a concussion. Rookie tackle Andre Dillard attempted to fill in in his first start at right tackle in his career at any level, was benched by halftime and veteran swing tackle Halipoulivaati Vaitai didn't fare much better.

Philadelphia breathed a collective sigh of relief when Johnson was cleared for contact this week and participated fully in practice Friday. They can sleep peacefully knowing he'll be an Eagle well beyond 2020.