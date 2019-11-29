Cardinals CB Josh Shaw suspended indefinitely for betting

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions, the NFL announced Friday.

The suspension was handed down by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Shaw has not played in 2019 and is on injured reserve.

A statement released by the NFL said the league's investigation found no evidence that any games were compromised or that any inside information was used.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances," Goodell said. "If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

Shaw is eligible to petition for reinstatement to the league on Feb. 15, 2021 and, pursuant to the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, can appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days.