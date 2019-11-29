Patriots sign K Kai Forbath to replace Nick Folk

Kicker No. 4, come on down!

The New England Patriots have made yet another change at kicker, signing Kai Forbath, the team announced Friday. In a related move, New England released kicker Nick Folk.

Forbath has seen his share of travels around the NFL since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2011. He's kicked for Washington, New Orleans, Minnesota and Jacksonville, making 120 of 140 field goals and 94 percent of extra-point attempts.

Forbath had a rough 2018, which began with his Vikings getting thrashed in the NFC Championship Game in February. Things got worse when Forbath lost a preseason kicking battle to rookie Daniel Carlson (who was also jettisoned before too long thanks to a string of misses), then finished his campaign with the Jaguars, where he kicked a field goal attempt into the rear end of a teammate.

He's back now, though, to take the place vacated by Stephen Gostkowski's season-ending injury (in Week 5), Mike Nugent's battle lost to Father Time (by Week 9), and Folk's emergency appendectomy (in Week 13). A new month means a new kicker for the Patriots. Check back in Week 17.