Saints wrap up division; have eyes on bigger prize

The Saints became the first team in the NFL to clinch a division title Thursday, aided in part by their Thanksgiving date with NFC South rival Atlanta.

It wasn't the prettiest win, but it was another, stacked on nine more triumphs to make an even 10. That was enough to earn New Orleans the right to wear division championship gear and dance in the locker room afterward.

The shirts, per usual, have a slogan on them about the newly crowned division champs. But this year's slogan might carry a little extra meaning for these Saints, who have made it three straight but still haven't reached their ultimate goal: "The South is not enough."

"We talk about what we want to do," defensive end Cameron Jordan said, via The Athletic's Katherine Terrell. "I mean, at the end of the day, personal accolades are great, the way our defense played is great. But we want a Super Bowl. This is just Step 1."

It might be -- well, it very likely is -- just a marketing ploy, but it's only fitting that New Orleans is the first to wear shirts emblazoned with a sentence that signifies there's plenty of work left to be done. The Saints probably should have taken home the George Halas Trophy last season, and undoubtedly looked at their division crown with dismay in the aftermath of the NFC Championship Game loss. A division title? What good is a division title when it left you at home with an incredibly bitter taste in your mouth during the biggest game of the season?

Then again, Saints fans know how unlikely it is that their team wins its division once, let alone three straight seasons. Marshon Lattimore is different, though, because all he knows is NFC South titles.

"My first year, we clinched the NFC South and now we're champions of the NFC South," the cornerback said. "I'm proud of that, that we accomplished that. It's hard to do ... we're stacked in the division, Atlanta and Tampa Bay aren't having good years, but they're good teams. Clinching early is big."

It is big. But even for Lattimore, there's more left to be achieved. The Saints are a team that ranks in the top five statistically in just one of the major six categories: rush defense, allowing just 88.6 yards per game (fourth in the NFL). They also have plenty to contend with in a top-heavy NFC that features San Francisco (10-1), Seattle (9-2), Minnesota (8-3) and Green Bay (8-3).

The Saints might have their own division wrapped up, but there's little time to savor it. Greater beasts lie ahead.