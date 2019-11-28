What we learned from Thursday's Thanksgiving games

Here's what we've learned so far from the Thanksgiving Day tripleheader:

1. It wasn't a perfectly cooked Thanksgiving meal for the Bears, but Mitchell Trubisky led two second-half scoring drives to burn the Lions. Trubisky feasted on short throws most of the game, willing to check down against a defense uninterested in bringing pressure, dicing up Detroit for a season-high 338 yards on 29-of-38 passing -- his first time over the 300-yard mark on the season. Trubisky saved his best throws for the game-winning drive, tossing dimes to Anthony Miller downfield on back-to-back third-and-5s that went for 35 and 32 yards, respectively. Trubisky overcame a lackluster first half and an awful throw behind Allen Robinson that Darius Slay intercepted to open the third quarter. Matt Nagy will be pleased with how his QB bounced back. Thursday's tilt epitomized the enigma of Trubisky. To close the first half, he confoundingly ran short of the stick when he could have picked up a first down leading to a field goal. The QB once again sailed several passes to open receivers. Yet, later, he made several picture-perfect tosses deep. It won't go down as a pretty win against a team starting its third string, but Nagy's squad will gladly take the holiday victory.

2. Undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough wowed out of the gate, dive-bombing the Bears to give the Lions a 14-7 first-quarter lead. Playing in place of an injured Jeff Driskel, who was playing in place of an injured Matthew Stafford, the first completion of the third-stringer's career went for a 75-yard TD bomb to Kenny Golladay. Blough showed a willingness to push the ball downfield and surprisingly good pocket movement for a rookie, throwing for 280 yards, two TDs and one interception that came on a late desperation heave. After engineering touchdowns on the two opening drives, the Lions offense screeched to a halt, with four three-and-outs on its next five possessions, not counting the end of the half. Predictably for a quarterback who never took an NFL snap prior to Thanksgiving and didn't get full practice reps on a short week, there were some inconsistencies from Blough, who tended to throw low on several passes. Penalties and missed opportunities sunk the Lions more than the rookie QB, however. Given the circumstances, Blough fared better than anyone could have expected.

3. Anthony Miller deserves whatever piece of turkey he desires. The Bears receiver repeatedly torched Lions slot corner Justin Coleman, going for a career-high 140 yards on nine catches. Six of Miller's receptions went for first downs, many coming in a huge second half in which he compiled 110 yards. Allen Robinson also ate well for Chicago, snagging eight passes for 86 yards and a TD, and repeatedly finding space for chain-moving catches. Tight end Jesper Horsted had perhaps the prettiest catch for the Bears, corralling an arching Trubisky throw in the third quarter for a touchdown. The Bears' pass-catching targets proved they could get open versus man coverage and make plays when Trubisky gives them a chance.

-- Kevin Patra

1. This is it. This is the point in history in which we stop talking seriously about the 2019 Dallas Cowboys. Surprise: a team that hasn't been able to beat a single opponent with a record above .500 wasn't able to beat its Thanksgiving opponent that arrived with a record above .500. And not only did they not beat them, they watched their opponent coast to victory in the second half.

The Cowboys flirted with a win, scoring first before the Bills wrested momentum away from them before halftime. From there, they put the ball in the hands of Dak Prescott, who was forced to throw it 49 times, completing 32 of those attempts for 355 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which is a stat line that's pretty appealing in a box score but not so much on the tape. The most glaring outcome: At the end of a 69-yard drive, the Cowboys took a shot at the end zone in a play that initially looked like it might be a touchdown. It was overturned, and on the ensuing play -- fourth-and-goal from the Buffalo 6 -- Prescott threw a swing pass to Ezekiel Elliott, who looked to have room to run into the end zone. He dropped it.

That play was the 2019 Cowboys in a nutshell: Talented enough to get there, but not good enough to execute. Chalk up another loss to a team above .500.

2. Thursday's result and the fashion in which it was reached brings Jason Garrett's status into serious question. An exasperated Jerry Jones was caught on camera at multiple moments in the second half as the Bills continued to widen the gap on the scoreboard and in the desire category, and he left his visible seat in the final minute as the Bills kneeled out the clock. Videos surfaced on Twitter shortly thereafter of Jones and his son, Stephen, walking with stern expressions into Dallas' locker room. Another video included the muffled sound of a player on a screaming tirade from behind the closed doors of the locker room.

Things aren't looking great in Dallas, and Garrett might not survive long enough to see how it ends. You'd never guess this team is still in first place in its (bad) division.

3. OK, enough about the turmoil in Dallas. I'll be the first to admit that I never thought Josh Allen (and his early penchant for turnovers) would pan out in the NFL, but two seasons in, he's proving me and plenty of other doubters wrong.

Allen was excellent Thursday, leading the Bills offense on multiple scoring drives and doing it with his actions, not words. Allen's desire to win showed in a fumbled QB sneak that the QB recovered and then continued to drive his legs to fight through a defender for two yards and a first down. Allen ran in a touchdown on his own later in the game and finished with a sparkling line: 19-of-24 passing, 231 yards, one touchdown and a 120.7 passer rating.

Allen has evolved from a deep-ball chucker who was always good for a disastrous turnover or two per game to the quarterback evaluators imagined could be possible when drooling over his size and arm. He's extending plays with his feet, gradually becoming more accurate and doing so without a ton of weapons to speak of. We'll see where this road takes him, but right now, it's looking pretty good.

-- Nick Shook