Mitchell Trubisky rallies Bears to victory over Lions

The Chicago Bears (6-6) overcame a slow start on short rest and came roaring back to beat the Detroit Lions (3-8-1). Here's what we learned from the Bears' 24-20 victory on Thanksgiving Day:

1. It wasn't a perfectly cooked Thanksgiving meal for the Bears, but Mitchell Trubisky led two second-half scoring drives to burn the Lions. Trubisky feasted on short throws most of the game, willing to check down against a defense uninterested in bringing pressure, dicing up Detroit for a season-high 338 yards on 29-of-38 passing -- his first game over the 300-yard mark on the season. Trubisky saved his best throws for the game-winning drive, tossing dimes to Anthony Miller downfield on back-to-back 3rd-and-5s that went for 35 and 32 yards respectively. Trubisky overcame a lackluster first half, and an awful throw behind Allen Robinson that Darius Slay intercepted on the opening drive of the third quarter. Matt Nagy will be pleased how his QB bounced back in the second half to overcome an early deficit. Miller (9/140) and Robinson (8/86/1) ate their fill against Lions DBs, repeatedly finding space for chain-moving throws. It won't go down as a picture-perfect win against a team starting it's third-string quarterback, but Nagy's squad will gladly take the holiday victory.

