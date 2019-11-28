Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) ruled out after setback

The Indianapolis Colts will once again be without T.Y. Hilton.

The star receiver suffered a setback in practice Wednesday and will be out for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, general manager Chris Ballard said Thursday.

Hilton missed three games with a calf injury before returning in last Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans. The Colts kept Hilton on a pitch count and consciously limited his deep routs to help protect his calf. The wideout still had his worst game of the season, earning three catches for just 18 yards, and missed several key opportunities to move the chains on third downs.

Hilton's setback is another blow to an Indy offense that has been beset by injuries. Tight end Eric Ebron is out for the year, and running back Marlon Mack remains out. Sans the speedy Hilton at full-speed, the Colts offense lacks the field-stretching element to pressure defenses.

In a pivotal tilt versus the division rival Titans Sunday, which could go a long way in determining the eventual AFC South winner, Jacoby Brissett will have to make plays without several of his top options.