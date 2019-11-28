Patriots kicker Nick Folk (appendectomy) out Week 13

The New England Patriots need a new kicker yet again.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that veteran kicker Nick Folk recently had an appendectomy that will knock him out for this week's game against the Houston Texans, per a source informed of the situation.

Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media first reported the news.

Folk underwent a minimally invasive version of the appendectomy, so his recovery should be short, per Rapoport. He could only miss one game.

In the meantime, the Patriots will need yet another kicker for this weekend, their fourth different booter in 2019. Folk replaced Mike Nugent, who replaced Stephen Gostkowski, who went on injured reserve.

It's unclear on Thanksgiving the Pats' plan for this weekend. The Atlanta Falcons recently poached Younghoe Koo off New England's practice squad.

Folk has made seven of nine field-goal attempts, with a long of 44 yards, and all three PATs in three games with New England this season.