Injuries: Falcons WR Julio Jones ruled out vs. Saints

The Falcons will be without their top offensive weapon Thursday night.

Atlanta announced wide receiver Julio Jones is inactive for the team's Thanksgiving matchup with the Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jones would test the shoulder prior to the game to determine if he can play on a short week.

Jones battled an AC joint sprain injury in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was able to return and played 45 snaps. The wideout went through walkthrough on Wednesday after missing sessions earlier in the week and was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Also inactive for Thursday's game are DE John Cominsky, OT Matt Gono, TE Austin Hooper, WR Brandon Powell, DT Deadrin Senat and TE Luke Stocker.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Thursday:

» Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams was knocked out of their loss to the Bills with a knee injury.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Jeff Heath , receivers Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson, tackle Brandon Knight and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods were all inactive.

» New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is active tonight against the Falcons. Lattimore, who is listed as questionable, missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury.

The following Saints are inactive: OT Terron Armstead, TE Dan Arnold, S Saquan Hampton, DE Carl Granderson, FB Zach Line, OT Andrus Peat and CB Patrick Robinson.

» New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (foot), safety Jabrill Peppers (back), wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) and long snapper Zak DeOssie (knee/wrist) all did not practice Thursday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo later reported that the Giants are expected to DeOssie on IR, a move that could signal the end of the two-time Super Bowl winner's time with the franchise.

» New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk underwent an appendectomy and will not play this week against the Texans, Rapoport reported. The surgery was laparoscopic (minimally invasive) so Folk is expected to have a short recovery time, Rapoport added.

» Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) remained out. Cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and running back James Conner (shoulder) were limited Thursday. Offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, who was limited by a shoulder injury Wednesday, was a full participant.

» Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (concussion) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (hamstring) missed a second straight practice while running back Adrian Peterson (toe) missed practice after being limited on Wednesday. Safety Montae Nicholson (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full, and Deshazor Everett (concussion) was limited after being out.

» Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was a full participant after missing Wednesday with a knee/quad injury. Safety Eric Reid (ankle) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) were upgraded from out to limited while wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) was a full participant after being limited.

» Miami Dolphins wide receivers Allen Hurns (ankle) and Albert Wilson (hip/chest) and cornerbacks Ken Crawley (shoulder) and Ryan Lewis (chest) remained limited.

» Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (hip) did not practice. Safety Khari Willis (concussion) was a full participant. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) was limited. Running back Marlon Mack (hand) remained out. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton also did not practice and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

» Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley (hamstring), defensive end Josh Allen (knee) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (back) remained limited in practice.

» Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (ribs) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (illness) did not practice.

» Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) remained limited. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (calf) was a full participant after being limited the previous day.

» New York Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was limited in practice. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) remained out.

» Several notable Minnesota Vikings players were limited in practice: wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), running back Dalvin Cook (chest), safety Harrison Smith (hamstring) and defensive end Everson Griffen (knee).

» Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon, wide receiver Duke Williams, safety Dean Marlowe, guard Ike Boettger, tackle TY Nsekhe, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor were inactive and did not play against the Cowboys.

» Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) were all limited participants.

» Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and linebacker Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) remained limited. Center Rodney Hudson (ankle) was also limited after not practicing Wednesday.

» San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle), tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (finger) were limited. Defensive end Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee) were out.

» Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (illness) and linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle) did not practice.

» Seattle Seahawks center Ethan Pocic is designated to return off injured reserve. Pocic has been out since Week 2 with a neck injury.