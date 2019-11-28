Injuries: Falcons optimistic WR Julio Jones plays

The Atlanta Falcons are hopeful a shoulder injury won't hold Julio Jones out of tonight's matchup.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football that the team is optimistic the star wide receiver will play against the New Orleans Saints despite the short week.

Jones battled an AC joint sprain injury in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was able to return and played 45 snaps. The wideout went through walkthrough on Wednesday after missing sessions earlier in the week. He was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Per Rapoport, Jones is expected to test the shoulder prior to the tilt to determine if he can play.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Thursday:

» New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is expected to play tonight against the Falcons, Rapoport reports. Lattimore, who is listed as questionable, missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury.

» New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk underwent an appendectomy and will not play this week against the Texans, Rapoport reported. The surgery was laparoscopic (minimally invasive) so Folk is expected to have a short recovery time, Rapoport added.

» Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee), who was listed as questionable, is officially inactive for Thursday's game against the Bears.