Week 13 bold predictions: Raiders upset Chiefs in K.C.; Dalvin Cook dazzles

Andy Dalton sparks Bengals to first win of 2019 in first start since benching

The Jets have won three straight, including an upset victory over the Raiders last week, while the Bengals are still in search for their first win of the season. The good news for Cincinnati: The Red Rifle is back! Named the starter again this week after riding the pine while Cincy tried out rookie Ryan Finley , Dalton delivers a convincing 17-point victory.