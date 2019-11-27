DDFP: Week 13 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in the Stage 5 set alongside Cole Wright and Handsome Hank before the Week 13 games! The trio first does a draft of best Thanksgiving meats and Cole explains why he loves turkey so much (4:00). After that Shek, Cole and Hank get into Fresh Takes debating the NFL's all-time running back team (9:22). Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 13 including the Thanksgiving games (19:54).

Listen to the podcast below:

