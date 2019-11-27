Coughlin: 'No excuses' for Jags' record; mum on future

Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin made a surprise media appearance Wednesday, saying he offers "no excuses" for the team's 4-7 record.

Outside of a lengthy opening statement cajoling fans to support the team for the final three home games, Coughlin didn't offer much of anything in the way of answers for bewildered Jags fans.

Asked about whether he plans to return in 2020 or whether coach Doug Marrone will be brought back, Coughlin simply replied: "There are five games to go."

Coughlin said any reported talks between himself and Marrone regarding their relationship will remain in-house. The EVP, once again asked about the future of his head football coach, reiterated that he's letting the rest of the season play out, and did not provide a vote of confidence for Marrone.

"As I keep saying, we have five games to go, and then there will be evaluation of every one of us. Of Everybody," he said.

Likewise, Coughlin declined to discuss the fractured relationship with Jalen Ramsey that led to the trade of the star corner to Los Angeles.

"I'm not going to speak about Jalen. He's no longer a part of our team and he's a member of another team," said Coughlin, who did not speak to the media immediately following the trade.

Coughlin also declined to talk about a potential contract for star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

As for the Nick Foles-Gardner Minshew question, Coughlin responded: "We have two very good quarterbacks, we're very fortunate."

The EVP later suggested the change at quarterback with Foles returning healthy was an effort to give the veteran a chance to see the field after suffering an injury in the first game of the season.

"He's only played two games," Coughlin said. "Didn't play in preseason. He's played two football games. Gardner played well, did not play very well in London. Nick was ready to come back and that was the basis of the decision at that time."

After three straight blowout losses, the Jaguars have five games left to turn the season around. At that point, questions about the futures of the EVP, coach, quarterbacks and the rest of the franchise will be answered.