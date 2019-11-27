Injuries: Eagles WRs Jeffrey, Agholor return to practice

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense is on the mend.

Coach Doug Pederson said both receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are expected to be full participants in practice Wednesday.

Jeffery missed the past two games, while Agholor sat out last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles offense was severely undermanned sans the two starting wideouts in Week 12. Getting in full practices on Wednesday is a great sign Carson Wentz and the Eagles will have both Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Pederson added that right tackle Lane Johnson has been cleared to practice but is not completely through concussion protocol. The Pro Bowler will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to play Sunday.

Running back Jordan Howard continues to deal with a shoulder injury and is still not cleared for contact. Philly's top RB has missed the past two games but is trending in the right direction, per Pederson.

Other news we are monitoring Wednesday:

» NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant, who suffered an ankle injury, is headed to injured reserve, per a source informed of the situation. Grant's season ends with 19 receptions for 164 yards and one rushing touchdown.

» The Carolina Panthers announced Defensive tackle Dontari Poe (quad) and left guard Greg Van Roten (foot) have been placed on injured reserve after suffering injuries Sunday. Poe is having surgery on his torn quad and Van Roten will also undergo surgery for a dislocated toe, per Rapoport.

» Cleveland Browns LT Greg Robinson is in concussion protocol after showing symptoms at the team facility today. Justin McCray would fill in at LT if Robinson cannot play this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

» The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed TE Delanie Walker (ankle) on injured reserve. Walker was inactive the past four weeks. In correlation to the roster move, the Titans signed K Ryan Santoso to the 53-man roster and intends to carry two kickers for this Sunday along with Ryan Succop.

» Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and DE Alex Okafor (ankle) will practice on Wednesday, per head coach Andy Reid. RB Damien Williams (ribs) will not be practicing.

» Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) will be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and the team see how he progresses from there, said head coach Frank Reich. WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), who has been on IR since Week 2, will not play this week and the team has until Dec. 4 to make a decision on if he returns this season.

» Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game vs. the Saints, head coach Dan Quinn announced. WR Julio Jones (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable after missing practice on a short week, but RB Devonta Freeman (foot) is good to go.

» New York Giants LB Kareem Martin (knee) has been designated for return from IR, the team announced. Martin was placed on IR after Week 1.

» Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel (hamstring) is still sore after being a limited participant in practice, per coach Matt Patricia. His availability for Thursday's game vs. the Bears is questionable.

» Chicago Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Bobby Massie (ankle), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow), TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), TE adam Shaheen (foot), and CB Sherick McManis (groin) have all been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions.

» Denver Broncos LB Von Miller (knee) won't practice on Wednesday but things are looking OK for him, per coach Vic Fangio. As for QB Drew Lock, Fangio disclosed that the rookie's reps will go up 'extensively' this week. Denver has yet to name a starting QB for their home game vs. the Chargers.

» With Matt Skura out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens signed free-agent center Jake Brendel, Rapoport reported, per a source.