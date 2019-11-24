Why do we play on Thanksgiving Day?

As America grinds to a halt on Thursday and celebrates the annual Thanksgiving Day holiday, the NFL has become as much a part of the tradition as turkey dinners and afternoon naps on a full stomach.

The NFL has played on Thanksgiving Day since the league was born in 1920, but it became an every-year tradition from 1934 when then-Detroit Lions owner George A. Richards set up a game against the Chicago Bears to boost flagging attendances.

The Lions traditionally play at home on Thanksgiving Day and will take part in their 80th game on the holiday this week when - fittingly - they take on the Bears. The Lions have a won-lost record of 37-40-2 on Thanksgiving.

In the 1960s, the NFL was looking for another team to commit to Thanksgiving Day games but few were interested as the late afternoon slot could not guarantee television viewing figures as America settled down to its holiday dinner.

But Dallas Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm believed such publicity would be good for a team struggling under head coach Tom Landry. The Cowboys began playing on Thanksgiving Day in 1966 and enjoyed such success - on the field and at the gate - that they are still known today as 'America's Team.'

A third game was added to the Thanksgiving Day slate in 2006 and can feature any other teams from around the league.

2019 Thanksgiving Day Games - All available LIVE on Sky Sports Action and NFL Game Pass from 5:30pm

5.30pm Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Both teams are struggling this season. The Bears have five wins to their name this season but quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be desperate to shine on the national stage. Detroit have been exciting to watch in 2019 and this is a big moment for stand-in quarterback Jeff Driscoll.

9.30pm Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys

Two playoff contenders go head to head in Dallas as the eight-win Bills take on the NFC East-leading Cowboys, who are 6-5 on the year. Dallas will attack Buffalo with their top-ranked NFL offense but will the Bills stand firm with the third-ranked defensive unit in the league.

1.30am New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

These teams met three weeks ago with the lowly Falcons springing an upset in New Orleans. The Saints - who are chasing the top seed in the NFC playoffs - cannot afford another slip-up this week as one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL resumes and serves as a Thanksgiving Day nightcap.

Look out for... cool Throwback uniforms on Thanksgiving Day. Since 2001, NFL teams have paid homage to the uniforms of yesteryear on Thanksgiving Day.

UK fans can watch 14 games LIVE this Thanksgiving Week for just 99p via NFL Game Pass.