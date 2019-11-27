Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Redskins Carolina's defense has scored three or fewer fantasy points in four of its last five games, but it's still a solid option at home against the Redskins. Defenses have had plenty of success against them in 2019, averaging 10.4 fantasy points per contest this season. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins Another week, another defensive streamer facing the Dolphins. The Eagles get that draw in Week 13, making this unit a solid add off the waiver wire across the board. Defenses facing Miami have averaged over four sacks, two takeaways and the most fantasy points. vs. Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants Green Bay's defense has struggled in fantasy circles lately, but a game against the Giants makes this a streamable unit. Over the last four weeks, defenses facing Daniel Jones and Big Blue have averaged four sacks, two takeaways and the third-most fantasy points. vs. New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals The Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton this week, but I still like the Jets defense as a streamer. Overall, defenses have averaged nearly four sacks and the second-most fantasy points against Cincinnati, so the Men in Green have some definite appeal. Start 'Em: Bears D/ST at Detroit Lions (Thur.), Saints D/ST at Atlanta Falcons (Thur.)

Sleepers: Jaguars D/ST vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chargers D/ST at Denver Broncos

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Houston's defense put up an impressive 19 fantasy points in Week 9. Since then, this unit has scored a combined two points. Not good. The Texans won't do a lot better than that this week, as defenses have averaged 5.3 fantasy points against the Patriots this season. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys The Bills defense has scored a combined 23 fantasy points in its last two games. Unfortunately, the bounty won't be so plentiful against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Defenses have averaged fewer than two sacks and the fewest fantasy points playing in Dallas. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings The Seahawks defense is fire right now, scoring at least 17 fantasy points in two straight games. I'd fade it this week, though, as Kirk Cousins and the Vikings come to town. Defenses have averaged two sacks and the third-fewest fantasy points against them in 2019. vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders Kansas City's defense has scored five or fewer fantasy points in three of its last four games, and an upcoming matchup against the Raiders makes it a fade for me. Believe it or not, but defenses have averaged just five fantasy points a game versus Oakland this season. Sit 'Em: Giants D/ST vs. Green Bay Packers, Titans D/ST at Indianapolis Colts

Busts: 49ers D/ST at Baltimore Ravens, Vikings D/ST at Seattle Seahawks (Mon.)

