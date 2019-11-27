Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mike Badgley vs. Denver Broncos Badgley has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two of three games since his return, and this week's matchup in Denver makes him a nice streamer. The Broncos have allowed 14 field-goal conversions and almost 11 fantasy points per game to road kickers. vs. Mason Crosby vs. New York Giants Crosby is coming off a zero-point performance in a loss to the Niners, but I like his matchup against the Giants in Week 13. New York has given up 10 field-goal conversions and an average of nine fantasy points per game to kickers at home, so start Crosby. vs. Younghoe Koo vs. New Orleans Saints Koo has been a fantasy star since signing with Falcons, scoring at least 11 points in each of his first three games. I'd continue to ride him on Thanksgiving Night, as he faces a Saints team that's allowed 10 fantasy points a game to kickers since Week 9. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lambo is coming off a solid, nine-point performance in a loss to the Titans, and this week's matchup against the Buccaneers bodes well for another good line. Tampa Bay has allowed nearly 11 fantasy points per game to home kickers this season. Start 'Em: Jason Myers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon.), Jake Elliott at Miami Dolphins

Sleepers: Stephen Hauschka at Dallas Cowboys (Thur.), Sam Ficken at Cincinnati Bengals

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. New England Patriots Fairbairn scored eight fantasy points last week, and he's had eight or more in four of his last five games. Unfortunately, he's a fade for me this week against the Patriots. No team has allowed fewer field-goal conversions or fantasy points to enemy kickers. vs. Brett Maher vs. Buffalo Bills Maher has been hot in the stat sheets, scoring 19 fantasy points in his last two games. But like Fairbairn, he has a tough matchup against the Bills. They're tied with the Patriots for the fewest field-goal makes and the second-fewest points to kickers. vs. Matt Prater vs. Chicago Bears Prater is coming off an 11-point performance against the Redskins, but I'd fade him on Turkey Day when the Bears come to town. Chicago has given up just eight field goals and an average of six fantasy points to home booters, so Prater is a tough sell. vs. Austin Seibert vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Seibert was a nice streamer last week, but an upcoming matchup against the Steelers makes him a fade. They have allowed just 14 field goals and fewer than six fantasy points a game to kickers, and Seibert was held to three points by Pittsburgh in Week 11. Sit 'Em: Brandon McManus vs. Buffalo Bills, Daniel Carlson at Kansas City Chiefs

Busts: Matt Gay at Jacksonville Jaguars, Chris Boswell vs. Cleveland Browns

