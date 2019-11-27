Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jimmy Graham vs. New York Giants Graham continues to be a bust in fantasy leagues, as he's failed to post even six points in three of his last four games. Next up is a date with the Giants, who have allowed an average of just 43 yards per game to enemy tight ends since Week 9. In that time, Graham has averaged just 3.3 targets per game. He's a clear sit 'em, again. vs. Vance McDonald vs. Cleveland Browns McDonald was in a great spot to succeed a week ago, but instead he had a mere 1.1 fantasy points in Cincinnati. He has now scored fewer than 6.5 fantasy points in all but two games on the season, and an upcoming matchup versus the Browns makes McDonald a fade. Their defense has allowed just four catches a game to tight ends. vs. Jason Witten vs. Buffalo Bills Witten has failed to score more than 3.7 fantasy points in two his last three games, and an upcoming matchup against the Bills makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed one touchdown, 2.9 receptions and the fewest fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends. I'd look elsewhere if you're looking for help at the position this weekend. vs. Mike Gesicki vs. Philadelphia Eagles Gesicki got into the end zone last week, which could prompt some owners to chase the fantasy points. I'd avoid that mindset, however, as Gesicki has a tough matchup against the Eagles next on the slate. Their defense has given up just 3.9 catches per game and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season. Sit 'Em: T.J. Hockenson vs. Chicago Bears (Thur.), Darren Fells vs. New England Patriots

Busts: Noah Fant vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Tyler Eifert vs. New York Jets

