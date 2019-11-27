Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Gerald Everett vs. Arizona Cardinals
Everett is this week's winner of the fantasy tight end sweepstakes, as he faces a Cardinals defense that's been crushed by the position all year. In fact, no defense has allowed more catches, yards, touchdowns and points to the position this season. Everett is dealing with a bum knee, though, so this could be Tyler Higbee.
Jacob Hollister vs. Minnesota Vikings
Hollister had a mediocre stat line last week against the Eagles a week ago, but it would have been far better had Russell Wilson not overthrown him in the end zone. I'd keep Hollister active against the Vikings, who have seen the most targets, allowed 6.3 catches and the fourth-most receiving yards to enemy tight ends so far this season.
Kyle Rudolph vs. Seattle Seahawks
Rudolph has been one of the hottest tight ends in fantasy leagues, as he's produced a combined five touchdowns in his last five games. He is in a great spot to continue his trend of success this week, as he'll face a Seattle defense that's allowed 6.4 catches and the third-most fantasy points a game to tight ends. Plus, it's the holdidays (Rudolph)!
Jack Doyle vs. Tennessee Titans
Doyle is in a good spot to see more targets moving forward, as the Colts have lost Eric Ebron for the rest of the fantasy season. He also has a nice matchup against the Titans next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed a combined five top-nine fantasy tight ends this season, so Doyle is a potential fantasy steal this weekend.
Start 'Em: Jared Cook at Atlanta Falcons (Thur.), Ryan Griffin vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sleepers: Dallas Goedert at Miami Dolphins, Dawson Knox at Dallas Cowboys (Thur.)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Jimmy Graham vs. New York Giants
Graham continues to be a bust in fantasy leagues, as he's failed to post even six points in three of his last four games. Next up is a date with the Giants, who have allowed an average of just 43 yards per game to enemy tight ends since Week 9. In that time, Graham has averaged just 3.3 targets per game. He's a clear sit 'em, again.
Vance McDonald vs. Cleveland Browns
McDonald was in a great spot to succeed a week ago, but instead he had a mere 1.1 fantasy points in Cincinnati. He has now scored fewer than 6.5 fantasy points in all but two games on the season, and an upcoming matchup versus the Browns makes McDonald a fade. Their defense has allowed just four catches a game to tight ends.
Jason Witten vs. Buffalo Bills
Witten has failed to score more than 3.7 fantasy points in two his last three games, and an upcoming matchup against the Bills makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed one touchdown, 2.9 receptions and the fewest fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends. I'd look elsewhere if you're looking for help at the position this weekend.
Mike Gesicki vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Gesicki got into the end zone last week, which could prompt some owners to chase the fantasy points. I'd avoid that mindset, however, as Gesicki has a tough matchup against the Eagles next on the slate. Their defense has given up just 3.9 catches per game and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season.
Sit 'Em: T.J. Hockenson vs. Chicago Bears (Thur.), Darren Fells vs. New England Patriots
Busts: Noah Fant vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Tyler Eifert vs. New York Jets
