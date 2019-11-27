Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - D.J. Chark vs. Tennessee Titans Chark put up a stinker versus the Titans, but I like him to rebound against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed 12 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Chark averages 27.5 routes per game. In all, the Bucs have allowed nine top-10 fantasy wide receivers since Week 3. vs. Calvin Ridley vs. New Orleans Saints Ridley has also been on a nice hot streak, scoring a touchdown and 22 or more fantasy points in two straight games. I'd keep him active against the Saints, as he's scored 21-plus fantasy points in two of his three career games versus the NFL South rival. What's more, Ridley has found the end zone four times in those three contests. vs. Jarvis Landry vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Landry has been on a serious roll, scoring 14-plus fantasy points in four straight games. That includes a 14.3-point performance in Week 11 against his next opponent, the Steelers. Only the Buccaneers have allowed more fantasy points to the slot, so Landry is in a good spot to produce another solid stat line. Start him once again. vs. Jamison Crowder vs. Cincinnati Bengals Crowder had a bit of a stinker in last week's win over the Raiders, but I'd still flex him when the Jets face the Bengals. Their defense has given up seven touchdowns, an average of 7.6 catches per game and the fifth-most fantasy points to the slot this season. Crowder figures to rebound for owners in a positive matchup in the Queen City. vs. DeVante Parker vs. Philadelphia Eagles Parker has quietly produced double-digit fantasy points in eight games in a row, during which time he's found the end zone four times. The Miami leader in targets, Parker figures to produce another nice stat line in a matchup against the Eagles. They've allowed the most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season. Start 'Em: D.J. Moore vs. Washington Redskins, Robert Woods at Arizona Cardinals

Sleepers: D.K. Metcalf vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon.), Dede Westbrook vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. Baltimore Ravens Sanders has cooled off in recent weeks, scoring a combined 13.2 fantasy points over his last three games. He'll be hard pressed to bust out this week, as the Niners travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Their defense hasn't allowed a top-15 fantasy wideout since Week 9, including holding DeAndre Hopkins to just 80 yards in Week 11. vs. Marquise Brown vs. San Francisco 49ers Brown went bananas a week ago, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a blowout win over the Rams. So while it's tough to bench him, keep in mind that the rookie has a tough upcoming matchup against the Niners. Their defense has given up just 10.5 catches and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to enemy wide receivers this season. vs. Tyrell Williams vs. Kansas City Chiefs Williams couldn't exploit a good matchup in New York last week, and now he gets a far more difficult task against AFC West rivals, the Chiefs. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Williams has run 72 percent of his routes this season. vs. Mike Williams vs. Denver Broncos Williams has failed to post double-digit points in four of his last five games, and a matchup in Denver makes him a fade. The Broncos have allowed just five touchdowns to receivers lined out wide, and the position as a whole has averaged the fifth-fewest points. Couple that with the struggles of Philip Rivers, and Williams is a sit. vs. Randall Cobb vs. Buffalo Bills Cobb has posted three nice stat lines in a row, posting at least 12.6 points with a pair of 100-yard, one-touchdown performances. Still, this week's Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills makes him hard to trust. In fact, Buffalo's defense has allowed no touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to the slot. Keep Cobb on the sidlines. Sit 'Em: Will Fuller vs. New England Patriots, Robby Anderson at Cincinnati Bengals

Busts: Marvin Jones vs. Chicago Bears (Thur.), Brandin Cooks at Arizona Cardinals

