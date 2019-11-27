Lamar Jackson, Chris Godwin among players of the week

MVP chants are becoming commonplace whenever or wherever Lamar Jackson plays this season.

Player of the Week honors are likewise becoming commonplace as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback racks them up and adds to his resume for the biggest of season-ending honors.

For the fourth time during his incredible season, Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Previously, Jackson won it in Weeks 1, 9 and 10. This time around, Jackson threw over and ran around a befuddled Rams contingent to the tune of matching a career- and season-high five touchdown passes in Baltimore's 45-6 showcase win on Monday night. In addition to throwing five scoring passes, Jackson completed 15-of-20 passes for 169 yards, a 139.4 rating and had no interceptions for the sixth consecutive game. As has also become usual, Jackson dazzled on the ground, tallying 95 yards on eight carries.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin hauled in NFC Offensive Player of the Week on the strength of a sterling outing against the Falcons. As Tampa Bay prevailed, 35-22, Godwin grabbed seven reception for 184 yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard scoring grab. Godwin also surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the season in the game, which saw him catch a pair of touchdowns for the third time this season. The two scores in a game are a career-high, just as his 184 yards were. It was Godwin's second weekly honor and first since the 2017 season.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert continued his phenomenal play in garnering AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on the heels of his team's 41-24 win over the Dolphins. Schobert compiled five tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions. It was the backer's second straight game with two interceptions as he became the fourth linebacker to record multiple picks in consecutive games during the Super Bowl era.

In the wake of a 37-8 throttling of the Packers on Sunday night, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner nabbed NFC Defensive Player of the Week. As the Niners held the Packers to just 198 yards of offense, Warner turned in a game-high 11 tackles along with a forced fumble, a sack and a tackle for a loss. It was Warner's first player-of-the-week accolade and it came after his third straight showing of double-digit tackles.

A seven-time Pro Bowl pick and three-time Super Bowl champion, New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater had his first blocked punt and it equated to his first AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. Slater blocked a punt in the first quarter that led to the first and only touchdown for the Patriots in their 13-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. Slater also downed another punt at the 8-yard line.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week went to Washington Redskins kick returner Steven Sims. In Washington's 19-16 victory over the Lions, Sims scored his team's only touchdown as he turned in a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown. The rookie had two returns on the day with the other going for 33 yards.