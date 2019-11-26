Tickets available to attend Super Bowl experience (by Lowe’s)

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's - NFL's interactive football theme park - will return to Miami for Super Bowl LIV from Saturday, January 25 - Sunday, January 26 and from Wednesday, January 29 - Saturday, February 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

To celebrate the history of the NFL at the culmination of its 100th season, Super Bowl Experience will offer fans the opportunity to collect autographs from current NFL players and Legends, participate in games, youth football clinics, and shop merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa. â¯

Super Bowl Experience will also feature photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, and a Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 53 Super Bowl rings!

Tickets for Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's start at $20 and kids 12 and under can attend FREE every day. Tickets are on sale now at NFL.com/SuperBowlExperience.

For more information and a complete schedule of events for Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's visit SuperBowl.com and download the NFL OnePass app.

2020 Super Bowl Experience Tickets:

DATE - ADULT - KIDS

Saturday, January 25 $20 FREE

Sunday, January 26 $20 FREE

Wednesday, January 29 $20 FREE

Thursday, January 30 $40 FREE

Friday, January 31 $40 FREE

Saturday, February 1 $40 FREE

SBXTRA Ticket $60 (for all ages)

SBXOT Ticket $50 (for all ages)

SBXTRA

SBXTRA tickets include a general ticket to Super Bowl Experience which is required for entry into the event. SBXTRA allows fans priority access to their favorite Super Bowl Experience attractions ALL DAY beginning at the time slot that you purchased. Look for the SBXTRA sign at the following attractions:

» Autograph Stage (1 autograph for each SBXTRA purchase)

» Vince Lombardi Trophy (1 photo for each SBXTRA purchase)

» Interactive Games (unlimited access)

» NFL PLAY 60 Clinic Field (unlimited access)

SBXOT

SBXOT is a multi-use ticket, good to use for multiple days of fun at the Super Bowl Experience. SBXOT tickets are scannable every day Super Bowl Experience is open except for Saturday (2/1).

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's Hours of Operation:

Saturday, January 25 10 AM - 10 PM

Sunday, January 26 10 AM - 8 PM

Monday, January 27 CLOSED

Tuesday, January 28 CLOSED

Wednesday, January 29 3 PM - 8 PM

Thursday, January 30 3 PM - 10 PM

Friday, January 31 10 AM - 10 PM

Saturday, February 1 10 AM - 10 PM

For more information on the event and updates on other Super Bowl LIV celebrations, fans may visit SuperBowl.com.