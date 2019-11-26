2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season:

AFC

CLINCHED: None.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-1) (at Houston (7-4), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1) NE win + OAK loss or tie OR

2) NE win + PIT loss or tie OR

3) NE tie + OAK loss + PIT loss OR

4) NE tie + OAK loss + IND loss OR

5) NE tie + PIT loss + IND loss

NFC

None

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-2) (at Atlanta (3-8), Thursday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

1) NO win OR

2) NO tie + CAR loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-1) (at Baltimore (9-2), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

1) SF win + LAR loss or tie OR

2) SF tie + LAR loss