2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season:
AFC
CLINCHED: None.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-1) (at Houston (7-4), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
New England clinches playoff berth with:
1) NE win + OAK loss or tie OR
2) NE win + PIT loss or tie OR
3) NE tie + OAK loss + PIT loss OR
4) NE tie + OAK loss + IND loss OR
5) NE tie + PIT loss + IND loss
NFC
CLINCHED: None
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-2) (at Atlanta (3-8), Thursday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
1) NO win OR
2) NO tie + CAR loss or tie
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-1) (at Baltimore (9-2), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
1) SF win + LAR loss or tie OR
2) SF tie + LAR loss