Terrell Davis, Michael Vick among '20 Pro Bowl Legends Captains

Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith, and NFL Legend Michael Vick, will serve as 2020 Pro Bowl Legends Captains. The Pro Bowl will feature a match-up between the AFC and NFC, with each conference led by two Legends Captains -- one offensive and one defensive.

Davis (offense) and Smith (defense) will lead the AFC, while Vick (offense) and Green (defense) will lead the NFC. The four Legends Captains, who were collectively selected to 25 Pro Bowls, will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The captains will additionally attend various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Orlando.

The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD -- the third time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks.

Now is your chance to get access to awesome. Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale and start at just $45. Fans in attendance can watch and cheer on the Pro Bowl players as they enter the stadium on the Pro Bowl Red Carpet, bringing them closer than ever to the NFL's all-stars. Concession deals and "Kid Zone" activities will be available inside the stadium. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy post-game fireworks to conclude the celebration.

Terrell Davis: Running back Terrell Davis was selected in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of the University of Georgia. As a rookie in 1995, he rushed for more than 1,100 yards and had a career-high 49 receptions. The following season, the San Diego native was named Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns and would later become just the fourth player in league history to rush for more than 2,000 yards (2,008) in a single season in 1998. Davis helped the Denver Broncos capture back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 1998, and earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXII after rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers. A three-time All-Pro selection, Davis was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Darrell Green: Cornerback Darrell Green was selected in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. During his 20-year NFL career, Green recorded an interception in 19 consecutive seasons -- the longest such streak in league history. In total, Green had 54 interceptions and six touchdowns, while averaging nearly 12 yards per punt return. The Houston native appeared in four NFC Championship Games and three Super Bowls, including victories in Super Bowls XXII and XXVI. He earned All-Pro honors in 1986, 1987, 1990 and 1991, was voted to seven Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s. In 1996, he was named the NFL Man of the Year. In October of 2015, Darrell Green was named the fastest player in NFL history on NFL's Top 10 Fastest Players, which aired on NFL Network. Green was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Bruce Smith: Defensive lineman Bruce Smith was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the first overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. During his 19-year NFL career, Smith recorded 200 sacks -- the most of any player since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982 -- and had at least 10 sacks in 13 seasons -- also the most since 1982. Smith, an 11-time Pro Bowler, also accumulated 78 more tackles than any other defensive lineman in league history. Smith was named the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1985 and would go on to be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1996, while being named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1987, 1988, 1990 and 1996. He earned first-team All-Pro honors nine times and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Teams of the 1980s and 1990s. Smith was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Michael Vick: Quarterback Michael Vick was selected with the first overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick would become Atlanta's starting quarterback in 2002, leading the Falcons to a playoff berth with nearly 3,000 passing yards and more than 750 rushing yards. Two seasons later, Vick led Atlanta to an 11-5 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game against Philadelphia. In 2006, the Newport News, Va. native became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season when he had 1,039 rushing yards. Vick set career highs with 21 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns in 2010, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a playoff berth. During his 13-year NFL career, Vick was named to four Pro Bowls and became the only quarterback to have at least 20,000 career passing yards (22,464) and 5,000 rushing yards (6,109) in NFL history.

For the fourth consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships and Pro Bowl Experience.

Additionally, NFL Pro Bowl players will give back to the local Orlando community by participating in the Pro Bowl Community Huddle as part of the NFL Huddle for 100. To learn more about Huddle for 100 and how to get involved, visit www.nfl.com/100/huddlefor100

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.