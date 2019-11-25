What we learned from Ravens' victory over Rams

Paced by Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, the Baltimore Ravens (9-2) ran over over the lost Los Angeles Rams (6-5) in a 45-6 trouncing on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Here's what we learned from Baltimore's big win:

1. Lamar Jackson is untouchable. The marvelous Ravens renegade ramshackled Los Angeles' defense (ranked fifth in stopping the run entering Week 12) from the opening snap on Monday night. Led by Jackson and a shot-out-of-a-cannon ground game paced by a mauling Mark Ingram (111 yards), Baltimore opened the proceedings with six straight runs down the throat of Aaron Donald's Rams and never let up. The Ravens broke off six touchdown drives on their first six possessions against L.A., becoming the first team to do so since the 2008 Saints. Five of the touchdowns came via Jackson's arm, the five scores accounting for one-third of his 15 completions; by the time he threw his last TD of the night, Jackson had tossed nine TDs in his last 44 attempts. Lamar finished Monday night with 169 passing yards, 95 rushing yards and (likely) zero detractors.

The second-year thrower's first "Monday Night Football" game was as dominant a showing as any an offensive player has enjoyed this season, even more so than Jackson in earlier weeks against inferior competition in Miami and Cincinnati, when the QB logged perfect 158.3 passer ratings. So in control was Jackson on Monday night that the Ravens were 8-of-10 on third down under his stewardship and following both misses, Jackson converted on fourth down, once with his legs and once with his arm. On the latter, the QB had to lobby Ravens coach John Harbaugh to go for it despite Baltimore was already 29 points. Baltimore's skipper acquiesced and was proven right for doing so. Jackson's spirit is embodied in his team: quick, decisive, daring and utterly unique. The Ravens, and damn near anyone who watches their games, are better for it.

