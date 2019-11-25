Eagles release WR Jordan Matthews after two weeks

The third time was not the charm for Jordan Matthews and the Eagles.

Philadelphia announced it has released the veteran wide receiver two weeks after acquiring him off the free-agent market. Matthews started for the Eagles this past Sunday versus the Seahawks and registered three catches for 27 yards on six targets. He caught one pass a week ago in his 2019 debut.

Matthews' release could mean regular starters Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will return sooner rather than later.

The former second-round pick caught 225 passes and 19 touchdowns over his first three seasons in Philadelphia. He was traded to the Bills in 2017. Last year, following an offseason detour with the Patriots, Matthews reconnected with the Eagles and caught just 20 passes.

He was signed and cut by the 49ers twice this year without appearing in a game before starting his third stint with Philadelphia in November.