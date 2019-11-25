 

 

 

Who is the Week 12 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

  • By NFL.com
In Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES


Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

The running back rushed for 106 yards on 21 attempts (5.1 avg.) in the Bills' 20-3 win over the Denver Broncos.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

The wide receiver had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee's 42-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The linebacker had eight tackles and two sacks in Tampa Bay's 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Cole Holcomb, Washington Redskins

The linebacker had 13 tackles and a sack in Washington's 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

The wide receiver, nicknamed "Hollywood", caught two touchdown passes in Los Angeles and compiled 42 receiving yards in Baltimore's 45-6 win over the Rams.

