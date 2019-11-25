Who is the Week 12 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills The running back rushed for 106 yards on 21 attempts (5.1 avg.) in the Bills' 20-3 win over the Denver Broncos.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans The wide receiver had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee's 42-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers The linebacker had eight tackles and two sacks in Tampa Bay's 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Cole Holcomb, Washington Redskins The linebacker had 13 tackles and a sack in Washington's 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions.