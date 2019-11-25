Chiefs optimistic Tyreek Hill will return vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful Tyreek Hill will be ready for Sunday's showdown with the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday he's optimistic Hill will be available to play this week after exiting the team's Week 11 win over the L.A. Chargers early with a hamstring injury, per BJ Kissel of the team's official website.

Hill played just six snaps before tweaking his hamstring. Trainers worked on his leg on the sideline, but he did not return. The team's Week 12 bye week came at the right time for Hill not to miss another game.

Reid also added that LeSean McCoy is not in the concussion protocol after there was some confusion on the running back's status following the game.

Coming off the bye, we'll have a better idea about how healthy K.C. returns as practices resume later this week. For a team that has battled injuries all season, getting healthy for the stretch run could be huge as the Chiefs attempt to swipe a first-round bye if the Ravens or Patriots falter.