NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Real or Mirage

Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 12 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Mason Rudolph being benched and Eric Ebron heads to the injured reserve (2:41). Next up, the duo went over the biggest questions from Week 12 surrounding Amari Cooper, Ryan Tannehill and more (14:18). Then, they decide which players lately are for real and which are a mirage (24:09). Finally, Fabs and Graham give you some potential waiver-wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 13 (29:26).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play