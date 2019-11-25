Panthers cut former 3rd-round pick Rashaan Gaulden

The Panthers announced they have waived Rashaan Gaulden less than two years after making him a third-round draft pick.

The second-year defensive back had a rough go in his final game with Carolina on Sunday. First, he ran into punt returner DJ Moore while the ball bounced off his own leg, leading to a New Orleans Saints fumble recovery. Gaulden later got entangled with an opponent following a kick return and was whistled for an offsetting personal foul penalty.

The Tennessee product posted just four tackles this season while primarily appearing on special teams. He played in 24 games for the Panthers and recorded 18 tackles. Carolina drafted Gaulden with the 85th overall pick in the 2018 draft.