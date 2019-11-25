Jaguars sticking with Nick Foles over Gardner Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sputtering their way into oblivion, but Doug Marrone won't turn to Minshew Mania to pull his team from the doldrums of a third straight blowout loss.

Marrone dismissed going back to rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew after inserting veteran Nick Foles into the lineup two weeks ago.

"We got to figure it out with the guys we have," Marrone said, via The Florida Times-Union. "You got to keep fighting. You got to keep trying. If you just say, 'hey, we're going to get it corrected and you keep things the same.' I can't live like that. That's not how I live my life. I don't believe in that.

"It's very difficult. We're going to go back, look again and probably try to find something else. Because obviously, what we've been doing hasn't worked."

Foles completed 32 of 48 passes for 272 yards with no touchdowns in Sundays 42-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Jags have been outscored 75-33 since Foles reentered the starting lineup in Week 11.

The veteran has been average since returning to the lineup, completing 30-plus passes in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. The Jags offense, however, is missing the splash plays we saw with Minshew under center.

Given how bad the defense has played recently, it might not matter much who is under center. The questions Marrone will face the rest of the way if the losses mount in Jacksonville underscore the precarious situation in which the Jags sit. They are on the hook for Foles' big contract for at least another year yet have an exciting young rookie who is still growing. Under normal circumstances, most coaches would go about trying to save their jobs by showing potential with the young quarterback. The Jags, however, might be the one team pigeonholed into sticking with the veteran down the stretch of another lost campaign.