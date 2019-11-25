Injuries: Colts placing Eric Ebron (ankles) on IR

Eric Ebron's 2019 campaign is over.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Indianapolis Colts are placing Ebron on injured reserve as the tight end is set to undergo surgery on both ankles. The veteran tight end first popped up on the Colts' injury report with ankle injuries during Week 9.

Ebron was listed as questionable heading into Week 12's matchup against the Houston Texans. He suited up, totaling four catches for 44 yards.

Ebron's sixth season prematurely ends with 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old entered 2019 coming off a year where he posted career-high totals of 66 receptions, 750 yards and 13 TDs, which was his first season in Indianapolis after landing there via free agency.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

» New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win, and will not play Thursday against the Falcons, Rapoport reports. Armstead is considered week-to-week, per Rapoport.