Colts TE Eric Ebron (ankles) to be placed on IR

Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron is headed for injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

According to a source from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Ebron needs procedures on both ailing ankles and the Colts will shelve him in order to get the process started.

Ebron played in last Thursday night's road loss to the Texans and garnered four catches for 44 yards, but was questionable going into it having only practiced once because of the injuries. Ebron first popped up on the Colts' injury report with the ankle issues on Week 9.

Ebron's sixth season prematurely ends with 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old entered 2019 coming off a year where he posted career-high totals of 66 receptions, 750 yards and 13 TDs, which was his first season in Indianapolis after landing there via free agency.