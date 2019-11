A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps all of the games from Week 12 including the Patriots beating the Cowboys in the rain (03:09), the Bills stomping out the Broncos (28:25), and the Jets (35:23) and Browns (57:46) winning again. As always, they recap the "Sunday Night Football" game, this week between the Packers and 49ers (1:17:01).

