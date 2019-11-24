Eagles QB Carson Wentz to undergo tests on right hand

For the second consecutive week, the Philadelphia Eagles lost at home to a member of the NFL elite and failed to score more than 10 points in the process. To add injury to insult, their starting quarterback might have taken the biggest hit.

Carson Wentz hurt his right hand during the course of Philly's 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The QB underwent X-rays during the game and the results were negative, coach Doug Pederson told reporters.

Wentz added that he "should be good" but will undergo further tests Monday. Reporters spotted the quarterback leaving the trainers room postgame with his right hand wrapped in ice.

The Eagles QB said he suffered the injury trying to make a tackle on one of his two fumbles lost. Wentz briefly went to the locker room in the third quarter but returned before Philly's next possession and din't miss a single offensive snap. The quarterback finished 22-of-45 for 256 yards, one TD and two INTs, taking three sacks and adding 27 yards on the ground.

If for some reason Wentz can't go next week against the Miami Dolphins, Philly will turn to 40-year-old journeyman Josh McCown to lead the 5-6 Eagles on their still-possible quest to win the NFC East.