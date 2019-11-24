NFL stats and records, Week 12: Wilson sets new NFL record for quarterbacks

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 12.

1) Frank Gore had 65 rushing yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos, bringing him to 15,289 career rushing yards. He passed Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (15,269) to move into third all-time in rush yards. Next up is Hall of Famer Walter Payton (16,726).

2) Michael Thomas joined Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (2002) as the only players with at least 100 receptions in their team's first 11 games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Thomas' 10 receptions in the Saints' win over the Panthers brought him to 104 receptions this season.

3) With 50 receiving yards in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons, Mike Evans topped 1,000 receiving yards this season (1,043). He joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first six seasons.

4) The Patriots have at least 10 wins for the 17th straight season (2003-2019), the most consecutive 10-win seasons in NFL history. The Patriots' win over the Cowboys helped them break a tie with the 49ers (1983-1998).

5) Russell Wilson is the only quarterback in NFL history who has led his team to a winning season in each of his first eight seasons (2012-2019). The Seahawks are 9-2 after Sunday's win over the Eagles.

6) Ryan Tannehill's passer rating as starting quarterback (114.9) ranks first among 34 quarterbacks with at least five starts in 2019 (Kirk Cousins is second with a 114.8 passer rating). Tannehill's passer rating is 23.2 points higher than Marcus Mariota's (91.7) passer rating this season.

7) With one rushing touchdown and one receiving TD, Christian McCaffrey joined Chuck Foreman (1973-1975) as the only players in NFL history with at least 20 rushing TDs and at least 15 receiving TDs through their first three seasons. McCaffrey has 21 rushing TDs and 15 receiving TDs.

8) Zach Ertz is the second-fastest tight end to reach 500 career receptions in NFL history after racking up 12 receptions on Sunday, doing so in 102 games. Only Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow reached 500 receptions in fewer games (101).

9) Odell Beckham Jr. scored his first TD since a Week 2 win over the Jets, snapping a career-long streak of eight games without a TD. Beckham and Jarvis Landry each had at least one receiving TD in the same game for the first time since Sept. 14, 2013, when LSU beat Kent State.

10) Vita Vea, who caught a one-yard TD pass from Jameis Winston on Sunday, joined Hall of Famer Warren Sapp as the only defensive tackles in Buccaneers' history with at least one receiving TD (Sapp scored two in 2003). Vea is also the heaviest player (347 pounds) to score a receiving TD since 1950.

11) The Redskins are the first team to score at least 19 points and win a game without scoring an offensive or defensive TD since the Bills' 21-13 win over the Packers in Week 15, 2014. The Redskins scored four field goals, one kickoff return TD and an extra point, while the 2014 Bills scored four field goals, one punt return TD, an extra point and a safety.