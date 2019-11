Julio Jones briefly exited Week 12 with a shoulder injury.

Shortly before taking the field for their first offensive possession of the second half, the Atlanta Falcons announced that their star receiver was questionable to return against the Buccaneers.

After missing the first series, Jones returned on the team's second drive and caught his first target for a gain of 12.

Jones tallied two receptions (six targets) for 44 yards in the first half.