Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 12 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:

» New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead exited with an ankle injury and did not return against the Panthers.

» Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones exited the game briefly with a shoulder injury.

» Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Redmond has been ruled out after suffering a left elbow injury during warm ups. Tight end Cethan Carter is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is doubtful to return.

» Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks (illness) is questionable to return vs. Seattle.

» Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant has been downgraded to out with an ankle injury. Cornerback Ken Crawley injured his shoulder and is questionable. Receiver Albert Wilson is questionable to return with a ribs injury.

» Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (ankle) will not return vs. Bills.

» Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe will not return after sustaining a knee injury.

» Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson has a stinger and is questionable to return. Receiver Paul Richardson exited the game with a hamstring injury. Defensive back Fabian Moreau has a stinger and is questionable to return.

» Chicago Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis will not return due to a groin injury. Offensive lineman Bobby Massie is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

» Oakland Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is questionable to return.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Beau Allen has a stinger and is questionable to return.