Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney out vs. Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks are taking the field Sunday without what could have been a significant advantage up front.

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was listed as one of Seattle's seven inactives, meaning he will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Clowney missed all three of Seattle's practices during the week with knee, hip and core muscle issues and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

Clowney's absence, while not surprising, is disappointing for the Seahawks, as the standout edge rusher who has become a dominant force in his first season in Seattle would have had an opportunity to face rookie Andre Dillard. The first-round pick out of Washington State is starting at right tackle Sunday for the first time in his career (at any level) in place of Lane Johnson, who is still in the concussion protocol, and the rookie described his week of practice at the new position as attempting "to write a big essay with your left hand."

That seems like an ideal situation for the Seahawks to feast. That opportunity will instead go to rookie defensive end L.J. Collier, who has appeared in six games with two tackles on the year.

The 8-2 Seahawks are attempting to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) in the race for the NFC West crown. They'll have to rely on at least one unheralded player to get the job done Sunday.