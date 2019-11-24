Redskins CB Josh Norman set to be inactive vs. Lions

During an eventual 34-17 loss to the Jets in Week 11, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was pulled from the game.

Norman will not be going back in during Week 12.

The former Pro Bowl selection will be inactive against the Lions on Sunday as a healthy scratch -- even though he was listed as questionable due to a hamstring -- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan first reported the news.

Norman, who Rapoport reported earlier in the year the Redskins were actively trying to trade, has seldom been a positive for a Washington defense that's ranked 22nd overall in the NFL during a disastrous 1-9 season entering its home game against Detroit.

This will be the second game of the season missed for Norman who also came off the bench in Week 8. Through nine games (eight starts), Norman has 40 tackles with one interception and six passes defended.

Norman began his career with four seasons in Carolina, the last of which was a 2015 season in which he was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. The last four years have been spent in Washington.