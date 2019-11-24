Injuries: 49ers' George Kittle expected to play vs. Pack

It appears the San Francisco 49ers will have some of their key offensive weapons available against the Green Bay Packers.

Tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) are all expected to play, though they may work out before the game, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Kittle has missed the last two games due to knee and ankle injuries. The third-year pro out of Iowa has 46 catches for 561 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season.

It will be a battle of NFC powers in Santa Clara as the 49ers (9-1) play host to the Packers (8-2) on Sunday Night Football.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games:

» New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who appeared on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable with a right elbow injury, is expected to start against the Dallas Cowboys. However, wide receiver Mohamed Sanue (ankle) barely practiced this week and if he plays, his role would be extremely limited. The likelihood is that he sits against Dallas, but there is a slim chance he will be active, according to Rapoport.

» Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams, who had knee surgery last week and is listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Patriots, according to Rapoport.

» Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Rapoport.

» Carolina Panthers left tackle Greg Little, listed as questionable with knee soreness, is expected to start against the New Orleans Saints, Rapoport reports.

» Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (toe), listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Detroit Lions, a source tells Rapoport.

» Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), listed as questionable, is not expected to play against the Panthers, according to Rapoport. Lattimore has a chance to return on Thursday against the Falcons.