Jets ink TE Ryan Griffin to 3-year, $10.8M extension

Tight end Ryan Griffin has re-upped with Gang Green for the foreseeable future.

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they have signed Griffin to a multi-year extension in the midst of his breakout season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo later reported that Griffin is guaranteed to make $4 million over the course of his three-year deal, and can make up to $10.8M with reachable incentives, according to an informed source.

After spending the previous six seasons with the Texans, Griffin, 29, signed with the Jets shortly before the start of training on July 22. He was initially meant to serve as a backup to TE Chris Herndon but, with Herndon's season compromised by a variety of injuries, Griffin has emerged as a solid target for Sam Darnold.

In 10 starts, Griffin has hauled in 25 receptions for 225 yards and leads the team with a career-high four touchdowns.