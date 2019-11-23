Roundup: McVay unsure if Woods will play vs. Ravens

Seems as though Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods might be a game-time decision in Week 12.

During his Saturday afternoon press conference, Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on Woods, who missed his first game of the season after taking a personal leave of absence hours before facing the Bears in Week 11.

McVay noted that Woods looked good in practice this past week but remained non-committal about whether or not he'll play Monday night against the Ravens in the wake of his personal matter, saying, "We're just taking it one day at a time right now."

Woods has yet to record a touchdown in 2019 but has accumulated 45 receptions (71 targets) for 566 yards, and 12 rush attempts for 71 yards.

Although Woods' status is still up in the air, he was not listed on the team's injury report. Tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) and DB Darious Williams were both listed out for Monday night and LB Natrez Patrick (illness) was listed as questionable.

Here are other stories we're monitoring around the league on Saturday:

» The Baltimore Ravens listed the following players on the injury report for "Monday Night Football": DOUBTFUL: DT Michael Pierce (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: T Ronnie Staley (ankle), WR Chris Moore (thumb), G Ben Powers (thumb).

» The Philadelphia Eagles announced the promotion of wide receiver Greg Ward to the active roster on Saturday. In a corresponding move, safety Rudy Ford was placed on the reserve/injured list. The move for Ward comes with Eagles wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) each listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

» The Miami Dolphins announced cornerback Ken Webster (ankle) will not travel with the team to Cleveland for Sunday's game versus the Browns. Webster will miss his fourth game in a row.

» Lions S Will Harris was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness â the hit on Cowboys WR Randall Cobbâs TD catch last week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

» The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of defensive end Austin Larking to the 53-man roster and the corresponding release of offensive lineman Sean Harlow.

» Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Ola Adeniyi were each cleared by an independent neurological consultant on Saturday to return to game action and are no longer in concussion protocol, the team announced.

To add insult to injury for Adeniyi, he was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness -- lowering the head to initiate contact on a punt -- in the same game he was injured in against the Browns in Week 11, per Pelissero.

» The Houston Texans announced they have signed free agent DE Joel Heath and WR Steven Mitchell Jr. to the active roster, and placed ILB Dylan Cole on IR. The team also waived S Jonathan Owens from the active roster.

» The Green Bay Packers have placed guard Cole Madison on IR.